Cardington, Highland win Tuesday softball games

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington picked up a 14-2 win over Centerburg on Tuesday behind a 12-hit showing.

Hailee Edgell tallied a triple, double and single for the Pirates, while Dana Bertke added a triple and single and Riley Burchett finished with a double. Also, Mikayla Linkous recorded three singles and Abby Hardwick had two.

Genevieve Longsdorf, who earned the win, and Ari Simpson combined to strike out five, walk two and give up three hits in the five-inning game. The Pirates scored three runs in both the first and second innings and four each in the third and fourth to earn the win.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team picked up another win when they traveled to Galion Tuesday and came away with a 9-4 decision.

After a two-run fifth by the Tigers, Highland only led 4-3. However, they scored two in the sixth and three more in the seventh to pull away for the win, improving to 9-2 in the process.

Both Guinevere Jackson and Faith Geiger had a double and two singles in the game, while Brooklyn Croy had a double and single and Stevie Asher added a double. Adyson Landefeld contributed two singles in the game.

Emma West earned the win. She and Asher gave up 10 hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged by Fredericktown by a 9-8 margin on Tuesday.

The Scots trailed 7-2 after three innings, but battled back to within an 8-7 margin after getting four in the fifth. Both squads scored once in the sixth, but the Golden Knights couldn’t complete the comeback.

Both Taylor Cantrell and Mahalia Stroebel recorded a double and single, while Kat Roseberry contributed a double. Maddie Simpson had two singles.

Kate Kissling handled pitching duties. She struck out four, walked one and gave up 10 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox recorded a 19-3 win over Mount Gilead in softball action from Tuesday.

The Indians, who were held to three hits, were hurt by a nine-error performance from the team’s defense. Only six of their surrendered runs were earned. Kennah Bump and Reza Benson combined to strike out three and walk four.

Rob Hamilton