Cardington softball tops Danville Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington picked up their second win in as many days over Danville on Thursday, claiming an 11-1 win.

The team trailed 1-0 after two innings, but controlled the rest of the action. They scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before finishing the game with one in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

Both Dana Bertke and Riley Burchett had a home run and two singles to pace the Pirate offense. Kayleigh Ufferman added a pair of hits. Genevieve Longsdorf and Ari Simpson handled the pitching duties, combining to strike out eight, walk four and give up five hits.

