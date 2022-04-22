Cardington tops Danville again in baseball

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington made it two in a row over Danville on Thursday, claiming a 9-1 win over the Blue Devils.

The game was scoreless through three innings, but the Pirates picked up two in the fourth, followed by three in both the fifth and sixth frames and one more run in the seventh.

The team managed nine hits and also draw the same number of walks. Nate Hickman hit a home run, while Dillon Minturn had a double and single. Joe Denney and A.J. Hall both had two singles.

Wyatt Wade went the distance for the win, striking out eight in pitching a three-hitter.

Highland Scots

On Friday, Highland baseball fell in extra innings to Shelby by a 7-6 margin when the Whippets pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Both teams had three runs through three innings. The Scots went ahead with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Shelby countered with three in the bottom of the inning. Highland tied the game at six with a score in the seventh inning, but would not score again in falling to 7-4, 6-2 in league play.

Zach Pinkerton had a home run for the Scots, while Kort Sears added a double and single. Rider Minnick and Hayden Kline both had two singles. On the mound, Minnick, Cooper Merckling, Pinkerton and Brock Church all pitched, with Church being the pitcher of record. They combined to strike out 10, walk six and give up 11 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell 14-4 to Centerburg in a Wednesday contest.

The score was only 3-2 after the first inning and stayed that way until the fourth. However, the Trojans tallied four in that inning and added seven more in the fifth to take a commanding lead.

MG was held to one hit in the game, while drawing six walks. Carson VanHoose suffered the loss. He and Ben Whitt both saw action on the mound.

