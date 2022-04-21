Cardington BB holds off Danville

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington held off a Danville rally on Wednesday to earn a 7-6 victory at home.

After falling into a quick 4-0 hole midway through the first inning, the Pirates exploded for one run in the second inning and three each in the third and fourth frames to lead by three. Danville would score once in the fifth and got another run in the seventh, but Cardington shut the door while still holding a one-run lead.

Both Eli Huffman and Joe Denney finished with a double and single for the Pirates, while Merek McClure had three singles and Wyatt Wade contributed two. Dillon Minturn went the distance on the mound to claim the win. He struck out two, while scattering 12 hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor claimed a big KMAC win on the road Wednesday when they traveled to East Knox and left with a 10-5 victory.

Holding a 1-0 lead through three, the team got five in the fourth to take a 6-0 advantage. After East Knox got two, the Golden Knights struck again with four in the top of the sixth and then held on against a late Bulldog comeback attempt.

Drew Hammond pitched a complete game for the win. He struck out six, walked three and gave up six hits. Northmor picked up 15 hits in the game, with both Grant Bentley and Gavin Whited contributing three. Andrew Armrose and Marcus Cortez both added two apiece.

Highland Scots

Highland shut out visiting Shelby on Wednesday in earning a 6-0 win in MOAC action.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and gradually added ti it throughout the game. The Whippets couldn’t get anything going, as Blake Jodrey pitched a two-hit shutout. He struck out seven and walked one.

Offensively, the Scots got two hits each from Brock Church, Hayden Kline and Zach Pinkerton.

