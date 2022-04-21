Highland girls beat Shelby Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland softball team overcame an early deficit to defeat visiting Shelby 6-1 on Wednesday.

The Scots trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but battled back to score four in the fourth and two more in the sixth in earning the win.

Stevie Asher went the distance for the win. She struck out six and walked four, while pitching a one-hitter. Offensively, Brooklyn Croy tallied a home run and Adyson Landefeld finished with two doubles. Guinevere Jackson contributed a pair of singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor softball struggled at East Knox on Wednesday, falling by a 17-1 count in five innings.

The team got doubles from both Emily Zeger and Mahalia Strobel in the contest. Kate Kissling and Raelynn Fulk handled pitching duties, both walking and striking out four batters, while giving up 15 hits.

