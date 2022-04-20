MG softball wins three straight games

The Mount Gilead girls’ softball team picked up three straight wins on April 15 and 16. They topped Wynford 14-6 on Friday, April 15, and swept Grandview Heights in a doubleheader by scores of 20-6 and 9-0 on Saturday, April 16. Pictured are the team’s players: Emma Kincade, Savannah Wilt, Mary Kelty, Kierra Main, Molly Murphy, Briana Zeger, Reza Benson, Lexi Staats, Kennah Bump, Trinity Schrote, Kenzie Sidders and Mikayla Meyers.

