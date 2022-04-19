MG holding youth football sign-ups

Mount Gilead youth football will hold sign-ups on Saturday, April 23, at noon. Location will be the Cherry Street school building’s cafeteria.

There are three levels of play for the youth football program: freshman for 7-8 years of age, junior varsity for 9-10 years of age and varsity for 11-13 years of age.

Anyone interested in signing up who can’t make it that day may send youth football president Andrew McCorkle a message at 937-594-5001, including the name and age of the youth athlete.

Information received from Andrew McCorkle.

