Northmor sweeps Danville in baseball

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Northmor closed their week with a pair of blowout wins over Danville Friday.

In the first game, which was the conclusion of one from earlier in the week, the Golden Knights won 13-1.

Grant Bentley, who earned the win, and Jack Sears combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two. Northmor got nine hits in the game, with both Andrew Armrose and Garrett Corwin cracking doubles. Bentley added a pair of singles.

In the second game, Northmor won 13-2 despite only recording five hits. The Golden Knights took advantage of 10 walks and three errors to keep runners on base.

Bentley and Corbin both had doubles for Northmor in the game. On the mound, Drew Hammond picked up the win. He and Gavin Miller combined to strike out six, walk four and give up three hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Friday, Mount Gilead fell to Wynford by a 5-2 count. The Royals scored three in the first inning and that advantage held up the rest of the way.

Cameron Vickers led the team’s offense with two singles. Tyler McKinney went the distance on the mound. He struck out two, walked the same number and gave up nine hits.

The Indians improved to 3-5 on the season with a pair of wins in low-scoring games at Grandview Heights on Saturday.

The team scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings and held off a late Bobcat rally to take the first game 2-1.

MG was held to three singles, but also drew four walks. Carter Kennon earned the win with a complete game three-hitter. He struck out five.

The Indians followed that up with a 1-0 win where the game’s only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning.

Paul Butterman pitched a four-hitter for the win, striking out three. Kennon finished with a double and single, while McKinney added a pair of singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS