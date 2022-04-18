Highland boys win at Loudonville

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland boys’ track and field team won Loudonville’s Cowen Redbird Invitational with a total of 109.5 points — five more than second-place Fairless.

Mason Duncan won the 400 for the Scots with 55.48, while a number of individuals and relays placed second. The 400 relay of Owen Stillwell, Jay Melchiori, Brayden Benedict and Dane Nauman ran second; as did the quartet of Gavin DeBord, Grath Garee, Duncan and Joel Roberts in the 1600 relay.

Melchiori also was second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as well as third in the long jump. Duncan took second in the long jump, as did Caden Holtrey in the shot put. Nauman was third in the both the 100 and 200, as was Roberts in the high jump.

Northmor placed eighth in the 13-team meet with 40 points. Ryan Lehman won the 3200 for the Golden Knights with a time of 10:35.35. Gavin Miller added a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.

Cardington took 10th place with 22 points. Tyler Rose finished second in the 200 to lead his team.

In the girls’ meet, Cardington finished eighth with 47 points, Highland was ninth with 42.5 and Northmor took 12th with 14.

The Lady Pirates were led by the second-place 1600 relay team of Hazel Jolliff, Magi Hallabrin, Loey Hallabrin and Olivia Holt. They also had a trio of third-place finishes. Loey Hallabrin placed third in the 3200, as did Meghan Greenawalt in the high jump and Jolliff in the long jump.

For Highland, Juliette Laracuente had a big day. She won the 100 hurldes in 15.17 and the 400 in 64.07, while also running second in the 200. Mackenzie Blubaugh took third in the 400.

For Northmor, Rachael Ervin’s fourth-place finish in the pole vault led the way.

Granville Invitational

In Friday’s Granville Invitational, Mount Gilead placed 10th in the girls’ meet with 30 points and 12th in the boys’ meet with 17.

Michaela McGill paced the Lady Indians in the meet. She took second in the 3200 with a time of 11:30.09 and also was third in the 1600 in 5:22.84.

The top finish for the boys’ team came from the quartet of Seamus Walsh, Ethan Honzo, Michael Snopik and Will Baker in the 3200-meter relay. They took fourth in 8:31.73.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS