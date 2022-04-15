Highland beats Harding in Thursday baseball

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland avenged a home loss to Marion Harding earlier in the week by traveling to Harding and picking up a 13-2 victory.

The Scots trailed 2-0 after two frames, but tied the game in the third and went in front 4-2 by the end of the fourth. They would then add six scores in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to complete their day with an 11-run win.

Highland recorded nine hits, while also taking advantage of five walks and five President errors. Rider Minnick had a home run and double, while both Kort Sears and Jon Jensen contributed doubles.

Minnick also earned the win. He and Cooper Marckling combined to pitch a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS