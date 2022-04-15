Cardington softball tops Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

In a Thursday rematch with Centerburg, visiting Cardington picked up an 11-1 win.

The Pirates took the lead with a six-run third inning and never looked back in claiming the decision in five innings. They recorded 16 hits, including a triple and two single from Dana Bertke. Hailee Edgell had a double and two singles, while Ari Simpson added a double and single. Mikayla Linkous, Abby Hardwick and Emalee Artz all finished with two singles.

Genevieve Longsdforf and Simpson shared pitching duties, with Longsdorf earning the win. They combined to strike out eight, walk two and give up four hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS