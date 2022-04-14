MG baseball edged by East Knox

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead was edged by East Knox in a road baseball game Wednesday night when the Bulldogs got a run in the bottom of the seventh to finish on top 6-5.

The Indians led 2-1 after the first inning, but gave up three scores in the bottom of the second to find themselves in a 4-2 hole. Trailing 5-3, they scored once in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game, but couldn’t keep East Knox off the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh.

Carson VanHoose went the distance for MG. He scattered 10 hits and four walks over 6.1 innings and also contributed a double while at the plate. Both Carter Kennon and Cameron Vickers added two singles.

