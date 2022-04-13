Northmor, MG fall in Tuesday baseball games

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Northmor was edged at home by Fredericktown Tuesday in a 2-0 game.

In the pitchers’ duel, the Freddies got runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to edge the Golden Knights. While Northmor pitchers Grant Bentley, Jack Sears and Drew Hammond only gave up four hits, while striking out and walking six batters, the team was held to three singles as Freddie pitcher Kaid Carpenter struck out 15 in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead baseball team struggled to get on the board in a 6-0 loss to Colonel Crawford on Tuesday.

The game was close until the seventh inning, when the Eagles scored four runs to blow open what had been a two-run game.

Carter Kennon suffered the loss. He struck out six, walked two and give up seven hits. Due to three MG errors, only one of the six runs charged to him was earned. Paul Butterman recorded a strikeout in getting the final out of the seventh. Offensively, the team was held to four singles.

