Track athletes see action Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

In Tuesday’s six-team John McDonough Invitational, hosted by Crestline, the Cardington girls finished in third place with 79 points, while the boys were fourth with 49.

The Lady Pirates won the 400 relay in 55.31 and also claimed the 1600-meter relay in 4:27.44. Magi Hallabrin took the 800 in 2:32.43, while Loey Hallabrin won the 3200 in 12:19.88 and Meghan Greenawalt placed first in the high jump with a leap of 4’6” and also took second in the 100 hurdles.

Olivia Holt took second in the 200 and third in the 100 for the team. Hazel Jolliff was second in the long jump and Morgan White placed second in the 1600. Also, Alexis Crone ran third in the 200.

For the boys, Tyler Rose won the 400 in 55.84 and the 200 in 24.23. Jason Bockbrader claimed first in the high jump by clearing 5’8”.

Placing second was Luke Visconte in the long jump, as well as the team’s 1600 relay. Aidan Reitmire was third in the 800, 3200 and high jump.

Highland home meet

Highland track and field hosted Mount Gilead, Centerburg, Team FCA and Mansfield Christian in a Tuesday evening meet.

The Scot boys edged MG by a 135-131 margin in the boys’ meet. For the girls’, MG scored 120.833 to take first, while Highland’s total of 109.666 placed second.

Both school’s boys’ and girls’ teams had their share of event winners on the day.

For the Highland boys, the quartet of Gavin Hankins, Dane Nauman, Grath Garee and Jay Melchiori won the 1600 relay with a time of 3:40.11. Melchiori added a win in the 300 hurdles in 43:03.

Four other Scots won events. Joel Roberts took the 400 in 54.99, while Austin Grandstaff won the pole vault by clearing 10’, Mason Duncan went 18’0.5” to win the long jump and Caden Holtrey took the shot put with a heave of 44’9.75”.

Mount Gilead won three relays. Reed Supplee, Parker Bartlett, Ethan Kemp and Michael Snopik placed first in the 3200 relay in 8:45.83. The quartet of Matthew Bland, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris won the 800 relay in 1:35.46. High, Davis and Harris then teamed with Jonathan Miller to win the 400 relay in 45.78.

Logan High also won the 100 in 11.71, while Owen High added a win in the high jump, clearing 6’. Harris won the 200 in 24.12 and Snopik claimed the 3200 in 9:53.36. Also, Aaron Gannon took the 800 in 2:05.81 and Garrett Lamb Hart won the 110 hurdles in 16.59.

For the Lady Indians, the quartet of Grace Shipman, Asia Jones, Faith White and Madilyn Elson won the 800 relay in 1:51.92 and the 400 relay in 52.83. Jones also won the 100 in 13:23 and Shipman cleared 8’6” to win the pole vault.

Michaela McGill was first in the 1600 in 5:17.34, while Darbie Dillon took first in the 300 hurdles in 52.52. Also, Haley Pfeifer won the 3200 in 13:18.06 and Mikala Harris placed first in the discus in 93’10”.

The Highland girls won the 3200 relay in 11:55.67 with the quartet of Camryn Miller, Lauren Garber, Jade Disbennett and Abbie Pruett. Those same four girls also won the 1600 relay in 4:52.76 and Miller added a win in the 800 with a time of 2:36.47.

Juliette Laracuente was a double winner in the field events. She placed first in the high jump by clearing 5’2” and won the long jump with an effort of 17’6”. Also, Alexis Eusey won the shot put with a distance of 31’3.25”.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS