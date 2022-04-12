Lexus to sponsor Mid-Ohio IMSA race

The luxury performance automotive brand Lexus has joined as title sponsor for the season-opening event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, May 13-15. The exciting weekend of world-class sports car racing, which the motorsports facility was built to showcase, will now be named the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio.

Lexus has achieved dominating results on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Morrow County since IMSA returned to the North Central Ohio track in 2018. Competing in the GT Daytona category of the IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship, Lexus has won three of its four previous races at Mid-Ohio along with a second-place finish in class last year.

“We’re thrilled to partner together with Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the title sponsor of the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio,” said Jeff Bal, motorsports manager, Lexus Division. “The on-track performance of the Lexus RC F GT3 at Mid-Ohio and the tremendous support we receive from our local Lexus dealers, owners and race fans in the Ohio area make this a great fit for our brand. We look forward to continuing this momentum when we get to the track in May.”

In addition to being the title sponsor of the race weekend, Lexus will host guests at an exclusive hospitality area, have significant trackside signage presence, and showcase a new vehicle display for fans to preview in the Manufacturer Midway. It will also provide the official safety vehicle and pace car for the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio.

“The Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio is a great way to get our 2022 season underway as the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is one of the fan’s favorite events. Lexus has supported this event since its inception, and we truly appreciate them stepping into the title role,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We look forward to working with the entire Lexus team to continue to grow this fantastic weekend for years to come.”

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, featuring Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2, Le Mans Prototype 3, and GTD classes, headlines the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio weekend. The other features of the all sports car, action-packed schedule include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, and doubleheader races for the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup.

Tickets are on sale now for the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio. A Weekend General Admission ticket is $75, and for just $10 more, a Weekend Grandstand seat is $85 which includes the gate admission. Tickets purchased at the gate cost an additional $10. Paddock access is free to get up close to the transporters, cars and drivers. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to any event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes are also on sale through the first event providing the best access and most value to attend all five major spectator events plus more weekends not open to the general public.

Visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. EDT, Monday to Friday to purchase tickets or for more information. Follow the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio on social media with #IMSAatMO.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.