HOJGA preparing for new season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association is celebrating its 36th season of serving area youth age 9-18 within the seven central Ohio counties of Marion, Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Morrow, Union and Wyandot.

The non-profit, all-volunteer Association is supported by donations and was begun in 1987 to educate juniors through a golf camp, seminar, seven-tournament tour, with awards and scholarships toward college education, during the months of June and July.

One of the early events of the 2022 season is the golf camp scheduled for June 9. The camp will be held for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed. The camp will be held at Determined Brilliance Driving Range, formerly Miracle Driving Range, Marion 8 a.m. to noon. Campers will receive professional instruction, logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus $5 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs.

HOJGA will offer a seven-tournament tour which begins June 6 at Three Sticks Golf Club (formerly Green Acres Golf Club),Marion; June 13, Golf Club of Bucyrus; June 22, Marysville G.C.; June 30, Blues Creek, Marysville; July 7, Veterans Memorial Park, Kenton; July 14, Kings Mill, Waldo; July 18, Valley View, Galion. The HOJGA Chad A. Wheeler “Best of Best” playoff event for the season’s tournament winners and runnersup is slated for July 26 at Lincoln Hills.

Juniors are placed in one of four divisions: 12 and under, 13-15, 16-18 and 13-18 girls divisions. Age as of Sept. 1, 2022 determines which division each junior will play. The 13-18 divisions vie for tournament points which bring eligibility to win scholarships with participation in five or more tournaments.

Cost of tournaments include: $25 registration fee ($5 membership, $20 for ten raffle tickets-incentive raffle-proceeds for tournament expenses). Fees for tournaments include nine holes, $10 per tournament for 12 and under; 13-18 playing 18 holes, $15 per tournament. Early sign-up prevents tournament shutouts.

The HOJGA Scholarship program for 2022 will include the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000, Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $1700, Wensinger Family 2nd Runnerup Player of the Year $500, HOJGA 3rd Runnerup Player of Year $500, Jeremy Wensinger Double Under Par Incentive $500, HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750, NUCOR Steel Most Improved Golfer $500, Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500, the Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000, Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500, Amy Wensinger Roberts Girl Player of the Year $1000, HOJGA 13-15 Girl Player of the Year $750, Steve Mills Memorial 13-15 Player of the Year $1000 and HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $750.

The presentation of scholarships, awards, and raffle prize (beautifully framed 25” x 42” picture of OSU icons Archie Griffin, Jerry Lucas, and Jack Nicklaus) will be held at the Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 28 at Kings Mill. Guest speaker, parents and friends will be invited to honor the season’s junior golfers.

Information and entry forms for juniors are on website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207. Mail entries to HOJGA, P.O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821..

Information received from Carol Markey.

Information received from Carol Markey.