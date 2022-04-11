Highland BB defeats DeSales

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland won a Friday home non-league game against DeSales by a 10-3 count.

The Scots tallied 15 hits in never trailing in the contest. After taking an early lead, they watched their opponents close within a 4-3 margin with a three-run third. However, Highland got one in the bottom of the inning, four in the fourth and one more in the fifth to pull away.

Luke Cain had a double and two singles for the Scots, while Rider Minnick had a double and single and Blake Jodrey added a double. Also, Zach Pinkerton finished with four singles and Kort Sears contributed two more.

Cooper Merckling, Brock Church and Pinkerton combined on the pitching duties, with Merckling getting the win. They totaled nine strikeouts and two walks, while only giving up three hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS