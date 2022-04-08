Highland hosts track and field invitational Thursday

The Highland girls’ track team finished second at the school’s track and field invitational on Thursday.

In the nine-team meet, the Lady Scots had 115 points to only finish behind Crestview’s total of 116.5.

Juliette Laracuente paced the Highland effort by picking up wins in four events. She claimed the high jump with an effort of 5’5” and won the long jump with an effort of 17’4”. In the 100 hurdles, she was first with a time of 15.7. She also teamed with Jade Disbennett, Emma Hinkle and Abbie Pruett to place first in the shuttle hurdles in 1:13.82.

Also winning for the Highland girls was their throwers’ relay. The quartet of Cayah Cole, Allison McCafferty, Josie Turiaga and Kendall Rogers placed first in 1:09.62.

In the pole vault, Gracyn Zerby was second, while Hinkle took third. Alexis Eusey finished second in the shot put, while Hinkle took third in the long jump, as did Kendall Rogers in the discus.

The boys’ team took third. Crestview won with 181.5 points, while Buckeye Valley was second with 108.5 and Highland followed with 108.

While the Scot boys didn’t’ win any events, they took second or third place in several. Jay Melchiori finished second in the 300 hurdles and teamed with Toby Rogers, Ashton Hamilton and Gavin DeBord to run third in the shuttle hurdles.

Joel Roberts placed second in the high jump and also was third in the 3200-meter relay along with Zane Sheets, Darren Styer and Grath Garee. Caden Holtrey finished second in the shot put and also took third in the throwers’ relay, teaming with Owen Stillwell, Manuel Parsley and Nick Smith. Also, DeBord was third in the high jump.

Juliette Laracuente clears a hurdle on her way to winning the 100-meter hurdles in Thursday’s Highland Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_juliettelaracuente.jpg Juliette Laracuente clears a hurdle on her way to winning the 100-meter hurdles in Thursday’s Highland Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Gavin Hankins competes for Highland in the long jump in action from Thursday’s Highland Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_gavinhankins.jpg Gavin Hankins competes for Highland in the long jump in action from Thursday’s Highland Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

