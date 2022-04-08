Cardington girls remain unbeaten

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday, the Cardington girls got four runs in both the third and fifth innings and never looked back in topping host East Knox by an 11-1 margin to improve to 8-0, 3-0 in league play.

Genevieve Longsdorf pitched a two-hitter to earn the win. She struck out 10 and walked two. Offensively, the team mustered 15 hits with both Dana Bertke and Hailee Edgell having both a double and single. Mikayla Linkous and Kayleigh Ufferman both tallied three singles, while Longsdorf and Emalee Artz added two hits apiece.

Highland Scots

Highland earned a sweep of Marion Pleasant in softball when the MOAC rivals matched up twice during the week.

On Tuesday, the visiting Scots won 13-0. Stevie Asher broke Megan Oder’s record for most strikeouts in a game by recording 17 against the Spartans.

The contest was close for much of the game, as Highland scored one run in the second and added a pair in the fifth to lead 3-0. However, they would tally five in both the sixth and seventh frames to pull away for the double-digit win.

Asher, Guinevere Jackson, Faith Geiger, Adyson Landefeld, Emma West and Brooklyn Croy all had mulitple-hit games for Highland, with Croy tallying a three-run homer in the contest.

Competing at home on Thursday, the Scots beat Pleasant 12-2 to even their record at 2-2.

Leading 1-0 going into their half of the third, Highland recorded nine runs in that frame to take an advantage that proved to be insurmountable.

Asher pitched four innings and recorded eight strikeouts, while giving up five hits. West finished the game on the mound. Asher, Geiger and Jackson all had multiple-hit games for the Scots.

