Highland BB beats Pleasant twice

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Pleasant on Thursday.

The first game was the continuation of a contest that was suspended by darkness on Tuesday. After trailing 6-2 after three innings, the Scots got two runs in the fourth and five more in the top of the seventh to rally for a 9-6 decision.

Zach Pinkerton earned the win in relief. He, Cooper Merckling, Hayden Kline and Rider Minnick combined to strike out nine, walk seven and scatter six hits. Offensively, the team was held to five hits, but took advantage of 12 walks and three hit batters. Luke Cain and Brock Church both hit doubles for Highland.

The Scots then improved to 4-2 (4-0 in league play) with a 9-1 win.

Minnick and Blake Jodrey combined on a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking three in the process. Church had a double and single in the game, while Pinkerton added three singles and Merckling had two.

Cardington Pirates

A late Cardington rally wasn’t enough on Thursday, as the Pirates fell at East Knox by a 10-6 margin.

The Pirates led 3-2 after two innings were in the books, but watched their opponents score three in the third to take the lead and then add two in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Cardington got three in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t fully make up their deficit.

Eli Huffman had a triple for the Pirates, while Merek McClure added a double and single and A.J. Hall, Dillon Minturn and Kaiden Beach all contributed two hits. Minturn handled pitching duties, giving up 13 hits while both striking out and walking one batter.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t get untracked against Fredericktown on Thursday, falling by a 17-0 margin.

MG only was able to muster one single by Carter Kennon against their opponents, while giving up 17 hits.

Cade Smith and Paul Butterman handled pitching duties for the team. They combined to strike out three and walk four.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS