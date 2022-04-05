Northmor BB outlasts Cardington Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Host Northmor topped Cardington by a 14-7 count Monday night in a game that ended with a flurry of runs.

The teams were tied at 2-2 going into the sixth inning, but Northmor broke that tie with a seven-run performance. Cardington then scored five in their half of the inning to close within a 9-7 margin, but the Golden Knights put up five in the top of the seventh to reclaim a seven-run advantage.

Drew Hammond picked up the win for Northmor. He, Gavin Miller and Jack Sears combined to strike out 11, walk seven and give up 10 hits. Offensively, Max Lower had a triple and two singles, while Andrew Armrose tallied a double and single and Grant Bentley added a double.

For Cardington, Wyatt Wade had a double and single; while Joe Denney, Nate Hickman and Eli Huffman all had two singles. Hickman was the pitcher of record in the game, as he, Wade and Silas Horton combined to strike out six, walk nine and give up 11 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS