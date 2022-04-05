Cardington girls beat Northmor Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Cardington softball team rode an eight-run second inning to a 12-2 win over host Northmor Monday night.

The Pirates trailed 1-0 going into the second frame, but never looked back after their big inning in picking up the win in their first KMAC contest of the spring.

The Pirates finished with 15 hits on the day, with Hailee Edgell having a triple and double and Riley Burchett added a pair of doubles. Ari Simpson contributed a double and single and Dana Bertke also had a double; while Abby Hardwick, Emalee Artz and Kayleigh Ufferman all had two singles.

Genevieve Longsdorf struck out 14 and walked two, while giving up one hit to earn the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS