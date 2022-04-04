Highland boys claim title at Armstrong Invitational

Highland’s boys’ track and field team took the team title Saturday at Cardington’s Mike Armstrong Invitational with 148.5 points.

Mount Gilead was second in the eight-team meet with 128. Northmor took third with 96.5, while Cardington finished eighth with 8.33.

The Scots won an number of events on the day — seven in total — including a pair of relays. The quartet of Owen Stillwell, Mason Duncan, Dane Nauman and Gavin Debord won the 800 relay in 1:38.36; while the team of Joel Roberts, Ashton Hamilton, Debord and Duncan took the 1600 relay with a time of 1:45.47.

Jay Melchiori won the 110 hurdles in 17.18 and also claimed the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.53. Debord placed first in the high jump by clearing 5’8”, Duncan won the long jump with an effort of 18’ and Caden Holtrey claimed the shot put with a heave of 47’7.5”.

Roberts finished second in the high jump for the Scots, as did Melchiori in the long jump. Nauman was runner-up in both the 100 and 200.

The team’s 400 relay of Stillwell, Melchiori, Brayden Benedict and Gavin Hankins ran third. Nick Smith was third in the discus, as was Duncan in the 400. Also, Darren Styer tied for third in the pole vault.

Mount Gilead was paced by four event victories, including a pair of relays. Ethan Kemp, Ethan Honzo, Seamus Walsh and Michael Snopik won the 3200 relay in 8:42.33. Also, Bradley Butcher, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris took the 400 relay in 45.35.

Matthew Bland won the 400 in 54.96 and Snopik added a win in the 800 with a time of 2:08.33. Wyatt Harriman finished second in the pole vault, as did Garrett Lamb Hart in the 110 hurdles.

A number of Indians got third in their events. The 800 relay of Storm McGinniss, Abram Shonk, Ashton Clark and Jonathan Miller and the 1600 relay of Butcher, Wyatt Mowry, Harris and Walsh both finished third. Davis finished third in the 100, Reed Supplee was third in the 1600 and 3200, Philip Emberg took third in the 800 and High finished third in the 200.

Ryan Lehman was a double winner for Northmor. He claimed the 1600 in 4:50.77 and also won the 3200 in 10:34.04. He also ran on the second-place 3200 relay along with Lucas Weaver, Conner Radojcsics and Jed Adams.

Also finishing second was the 1600 relay of Radojcsics, Weaver, Gavin Miller and Bo Landin. Jax Wenger was second in the 400 and third in the long jump. Weaver added a second-place finish in the 1600.

Claiming third place were Miller in the high jump and Duston Sanders in the shot put.

Cardington was paced by Aidan Reitmire, who placed second in the 800.

In the girls’ meet, Mount Gilead’s total of 94.5 points only put them behind Lucas’ total of 121. Cardington was third with 94.5, Highland took fourth with 80 and Northmor was seventh with 53.5.

MG’s 800-meter and 400-meter relay team of Grace Shipman, Asia Jones, Faith White and Madilyn Elson won both races with a time of 1:53.6 in the former and of 53.76 in the latter. Jones also took first in the 100 with a time of 13.88.

Michaela McGill added a pair of wins, claiming the 1600 in 5:30.12 and winning the 3200 with a time of 12:23.99. She also teamed with Haley Pfeifer, Kimberly Staley and Karley Wallace to take second in the 3200 relay.

Also, Elson was third in the 200, Darbie Dillon was third in the high jump and Shipman tied for third in the pole vault.

Cardington picked up wins in four events on the day. The team’s 3200 relay of Loey Hallabrin, Magi Hallibrin, Gracie Meade and Morgan White placed first in 10:44.86; as did the 1600 relay quartet of Hazel Jolliff, Meade and Magi and Loey Hallabrin.

Magi Hallibrin added a win in the 800 with a time of 2:33.76, while Meghan Greenawalt won the high jump with an effort of 4/10”.

Loey Hallabrin was second in the 1600 and third in the 800. The team’s 400 relay of Jolliff, Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt placed second, as did Jolliff in the 300 hurdles. Jolliff also was third in the long jump, as was White in the 3200.

For Highland, Juliette Laracuente had a big day. She won the long jump with an effort of 16’6”, placed first in the 100 hurdles in 15.12 and also won the 200 in 27.27. She also teamed with Amarie Morgan, Emma Barnett and Sophia Hinkle to take third in the 800 relay.

Mackenzie Blubaugh finished second in the 400 and Anya Taylor took third in the discus.

For Northmor, Kahlen Ball finished second in the discus. Rachael Ervin ran third in the 300 hurdles.

In the 400, Jax Wenger of Northmor (r) leads Mason Duncan of Highland in action from Saturday’s Armstrong Invitational hosted by Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_jaxwengermasonduncan.jpg In the 400, Jax Wenger of Northmor (r) leads Mason Duncan of Highland in action from Saturday’s Armstrong Invitational hosted by Cardington. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Cardington’s Magi Hallibrin won the 800 for her team in Saturday’s Armstrong Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_magihallibrin.jpg Cardington’s Magi Hallibrin won the 800 for her team in Saturday’s Armstrong Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s Michael Snopik (r) leads Aidan Reitmire of Cardington in the 800 on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_michaelsnopikaidenreitmire.jpg Mount Gilead’s Michael Snopik (r) leads Aidan Reitmire of Cardington in the 800 on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton

