Northmor BB tops Madison Plains, falls to Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

On Saturday, Northmor split a pair of games.

The team opened with an easy 11-0 win over Madison Plains. The score was 7-0 after two innings and Northmor never looked back in winning in five.

Garrett Corwin, Gavin Whited and Andrew Armrose all had a double and single, while Mex Lower added a pair of singles. Griffin Workman earned the win by pitching a one-hitter. He struck out seven and walked one.

In the second game of the day, the Golden Knights were edged 4-3 by Cardington. A two-run fifth inning gave Northmor a 3-1 lead, but the team gave up three in the top of the sixth in falling by one.

Both A.J. Hall and Wyatt Wade had a pair of hits for the Pirates. Dillon Minturn went the distance to pick up the win. He struck out four, walked one and scattered six hits.

Grant Bentley had a pair of hits for Northmor. He also was the pitcher of record, striking out 11, walking one and giving up four hits.

Highland Scots

Highland was swept by Bloom-Carroll in a Saturday doubleheader by scores of 8-5 and 8-4.

In the first game, the visiting Scots led 2-1 midway through the third inning, but gave up three in the bottom of the frame and two more in the fourth and weren’t able to recover.

Zach Pinkerton had a home run and double, while Brock Church added a pair of hits. Cooper Mercking suffered the loss. He and Pinkerton combined to strike out eight and walk one, while giving up six hits. Due to five errors, only three of BC’s eight runs were earned.

In the second game, a two-run fourth inning gave Highland a 4-3 lead. However, Bloom Carroll would tie the game in the bottom of the inning and then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win.

Rider Minnick finished with a double, while Pinkerton tallied a pair of singles. Church, Kort Sears, Evan Johnson, Hayden Kline and Jon Jensen all pitched for Highland. They combined to strike out seven, walk the same number and also give up seven hits.

