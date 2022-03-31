Cardington girls improve to 4-0

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington won two more games in Florida on Wednesday.

They opened the day with a 5-0 win over Ashwaubenon, as Genevieve Longsdorf pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking two.

The team tallied six hits in the game, with Riley Burchett and Hailee Edgell both cracking doubles.

The Pirate bats were swinging later in the day when the team dismantled Eau Gallie by an 18-2 margin.

The team finished with 19 hits. Ari Simpson tallied a home run, double and two singles, while Mikayla Linkous added five singles. Burchett and Edgell both had a double and single, while Dana Bertke and Abby Hardwick also had two hits.

Longsdorf picked up another win. She and Simpson combined to strike out 10 and scatter three hits.

Highland Scots

In a Wednesday rematch with Ontario, Highland fell on the road by a 4-1 count.

The Scots scored in the top of the third inning to take the lead, but Ontario tied the game at 1-1 in their half of that inning and then added two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to earn the decision.

Faith Geiger had a pair of hits, while Abby Jordan cracked a double. Emma West and Stevie Asher combined to pitch a seven-hitter, with Asher being the pitcher of record.

