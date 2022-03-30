Cardington SB opens season with pair of wins

By Rob Hamilton

Competing in Florida during spring break, the Cardington softball team opened its season with a 5-1 win over Oak Harbor Monday.

The team trailed 1-0 after Oak Harbor scored in the top of the second, but rallied for two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to wind up on top.

Cardington picked up eight singles in the game, with Mikayla Linkous tallying four hits and Dana Bertke adding two. Genevieve Longsdorf struck out eight, walked two and gave up five hits in going the distance for the win.

The Pirates improved to 2-0 on Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Lemont.

Cardington led the distance, scoring once in the second and third innings and twice in the fourth. With the score 4-1, they added a pair of runs in the seventh.

Longsdorf pitched another complete game, striking out 13 and walking three, while only giving up two hits. She also had a pair of hits. Both Bertke and Kayleigh Ufferman added doubles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor rallied to win their softball opener on Tuesday.

The team trailed 3-0 at home after the top of the first inning, but got on the board with one in the bottom of the third. They would then move ahead 8-3 with a seven-run fourth frame and added three each in the fifth and sixth to blow things open.

Kate Kissling struck out six, walked two and scattered seven hits in going the distance for the win. She also contributed a double.

Katalina Roseberry hit a triple for the team, while Taylor Cantrell had a double and three singles and McKenna Van Dyke added a double and two singles. Emily Zeger and Mahalia Stroebel both hit doubles and Reagan See contributed a pair of hits.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team was edged by visiting Ontario in their season opener by a 4-2 score.

The contest was tied at 1-1 after the first inning, but the Warriors scored twice in the second and once in the third to open up a lead they would not surrender.

Both Abby Jordan and Guinevere Jackson had multiple hits in the game, including one double each. Stevie Asher suffered the loss. She gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS