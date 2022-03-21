All-KMAC teams named

The KMAC recently announced their all-conference teams for sports taking place during the winter season.

Along with Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Mount Gilead and Northmor, during the winter, the conference has a number of affiliate members — Elgin, Lucas and Loudonville in wrestling and Ridgedale and Crestline in boys’ and girls’ bowling.

Morrow County picked up a few of the KMAC’s top honors. Beth Hardwick of Cardington was named the Player of the Year for girls’ basketball and Cardington coach Jamie Edwards was that sport’s Coach of the Year. Hardwick and Northmor’s Lexi Wenger both were named to the first team.

In girls’ bowling, Kourtney Rinehart of Northmor was named Bowler of the Year, while Golden Knight coach Russ Montgomery was picked as Coach of the Year. Rinehart was named to the first team, as were Payton Goodman and Sydnie Wilson of Cardington and Ashleah Levings of Mount Gilead.

Silas Horton of Cardington was the Bowler of the Year in boys’ bowling. He and teammate Tyler Rose, as well as Dylan Farrell and Graham Sherbourne of Mount Gilead and Cole Postell of Northmor were named to the first team.

Grant Bentley of Northmor and Elijah Chafin of Mount Gilead were first team picks in boys’ basketball.

Following are the All-KMAC teams for the 2021-22 winter season. The wrestling teams will be announced later due to the KMAC using the state tournament to assist in those awards.

Girls’ Basketball

First Team: Beth Hardwick, Cardington; Brooklynn Hess, Danville; Lexi Wenger, Northmor; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown; Alexandria Magers, East Knox; Chloe Goulter, Centerburg.

Second Team: Audrey Bouton, Fredericktown; Laura Keith, East Knox; Ella Proper, Danville; Reagan Swihart, Northmor; Kambry Edwards, Cardington; Dana Bertke, Cardington; Karsyn Edwards, Cardington.

Honorable Mention: Mikayla Linkous, Cardington; Kayla Larimore, Centerburg; Alenah Boeshart, Danville; Anjel Montgomery, East Knox; Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead; Paige Caudill, Northmor.

All Academic: Karsyn Edwards, Cardington; Camie Newbold, Danville; Laura Keith, East Knox; Audrey Bouton, Fredericktown, Lexi Wenger, Northmor.

Player of the Year: Beth Hardwick, Cardington.

Coach of the Year: Jamie Edwards, Cardington.

League Champion: Cardington

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Cardington.

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: Centerburg.

Boys’ Basketball

First Team: Grant Bentley, Northmor; McKinnon Mead, Centerburg; Shane Knepp, East Knox; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown; Elijah Chafin, Mount Gilead; Walker Weckesser, Danville.

Second Team: Nate Hickman, Cardington; Teegan Ruhl, Fredericktown; Graesin Cass, Northmor; Max Lower, Northmor; Paul Butterman, Mount Gilead; Darren Mickley, Danville.

Honorable Mention: A.J. Brehm, Cardington; Levi Houck, Centerburg; Wyatt Weckesser, Danville; Dillon Moreland, East Knox; Brady Lester, Fredericktown; Carter Kennon, Mount Gilead; Logan Mariotti, Northmor.

All Academic: Nate Hickman, Cardington; McKinnon Mead, Centerburg; Darren Mickley, Danville; Samuel Whitney, East Knox; Colson Chapman, Mount Gilead; Griffin Workman, Northmor.

Player of the Year: McKinnon Mead, Centerburg.

Coach of the Year: John Marhafka, Centerburg.

League Champion: Centerburg.

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Centerburg.

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: East Knox.

Ninth Grade Tournament Champion: Centerburg.

Boys’ Bowling

First Team: Silas Horton, Cardington; Will Jensen, East Knox; Dylan Farrell, Mount Gilead; Cole Postell, Northmor; Graham Sherbourne, Mount Gilead; Dylan Reed, East Knox; Justin Zollars, Fredericktown; Tyler Rose, Cardington.

Second Team: Zachary Jagger, Centerburg; Cody Griffin, Crestline; Blake Guiler, Crestline; Jason Callahan, Ridgedale; Zane Everly, Cardington; Wyatt Irwin, Mount Gilead; Hunter Gibbons, Crestline; Chase Keyes, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Wesley Hammond, Northmor; Nick Huber, Crestline; Ryan Zollars, Fredericktown; Griffin Wayne, Fredericktown; Brady Heskett, Centerburg; Dalton Hall, Centerburg; Austin Layer, Mount Gilead; Kaleb Edwards, Ridgedale.

All Academic: Keian Reed, Cardington; Dalton Hall, Centerburg; Lucas Barnard, East Knox; Justin Zollars, Fredericktown; Richard Kindred, Ridgedale.

Bowler of the Year and High Score League Tournament: Silas Horton, Cardington

Coaches of the Year: Chip Posderac, East Knox and Joe Borders, Crestline.

Regular Season League Champion: Crestline

Tournament Champion: East Knox.

Girls’ Bowling

First Team: Kourtney Rinehart, Northmor; Payton Goodman, Cardington; Gracian Daughtery, Ridgedale; Ana Kraus, Fredericktown; Sydnie Wilson, Cardington; Aubrie Smith, Ridgedale; Madi Dennis, Centerburg; Ashleah Levings, Mount Gilead.

Second Team: Gracie McMahon, Fredericktown; Kahlan Ball, Northmor; Taylor Cantrell, Northmor; Mikayla Meyer, Mount Gilead; Marissa Black, Crestline; Chloe Stevens, East Knox; Pink Payne, Fredericktown; Catherine Elfrink, Centerburg.

Honorable Mention: Sam Sellers, Mount Gilead; Olivia Nastasi, East Knox; Lily Riddle, Crestline; Sofia Daughterty, Ridgedale; Samantha Carwell, Fredericktown; Alexis Crone, Cardington; Emily Ball, Northmor; Emma Rinehart, Northmor.

All Academic: Sydnie Wilson, Cardington; Catherine Elfrink, Centerburg; Samantha Carwell, Fredericktown; Tiernan Santos, Mount Gilead; Gracian Daughterty, Ridgedale; Kahlan Ball, Northmor.

Bowler of the Year: Kourtney Rinehart, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Russ Montgomery, Northmor.

High Score League Tournament: Payton Goodman, Cardington.

Regular Season League Champion: Northmor.

Tournament Champion: Northmor.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

