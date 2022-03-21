Highland athletes named All-MOAC

Highland High School had a number of athletes recognized when the MOAC announced its all-conference teams for all the winter season sports.

Three boys’ basketball players were honored by the league. Both Jordan Bellamy and Garrett Fitzpatrick were named to the second team, while Brock Church earned honorable mention recognition.

In girls’ basketball, Emma West was picked to the second team, while Brylinn Tuggle was named honorable mention.

A number of Scot wrestlers did well enough in the league meet to earn recognition. Cody Matthews was named to the first team. Second team picks were Brendan Lester, Ethan Taylor and Landon Pedigo. Getting honorable mention were Konner Blaney, Matthew Scarbury, Kaden Miller and Eli Grandstaff.

For girls’ bowling, Joleigh Burson was named to the first team. Elyssa Reigles was a second-team selection and Faith Stewart earned honorable mention.

Both James Blaney and Jesse Reigles were selected to the second team in boys’ bowling. Trevor Stewart and Rusty Martin both earned honorable mention.

Highland’s Cody Matthews was a first-team selection by the MOAC in wrestling. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_codymatthews-1.jpg Highland’s Cody Matthews was a first-team selection by the MOAC in wrestling. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

