Mid-Ohio seeking seasonal employees

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Morrow County has opened its employment application process to fill seasonal positions in multiple specialty areas for the 2022 racing season. Hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply now.

Roles will be filled in the call center and ticketing, concessions and food service, security and guest services, safety services, track corner workers, and the operations and maintenance departments. To submit an employment application for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, visit midohio.com/jobs to complete the online application. Any additional questions can be sent to jobs@midohio.com.

“We are all welcoming a return to a more normal race season and as in the past, we need great seasonal staff to join our team to make it happen,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Our operating season is already upon us and officially begins next week so if you are looking for a rewarding, high energy place to work this race season, look no further than Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course!”

The 2022 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course spectator events are as follows:

May 13-15: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

June 24-26: Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am)

July 1-3: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

July 8-9: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

July 22-24: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD)

Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.