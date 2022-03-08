Laracuente wins three events

On March 5, Highland junior Juliette Laracuente repeated the jump sweep at the Indoor State Track and Field Championship meet held at Spire Institute in Geneva.

She placed first in the long jump with a leap of 18’4”, first in the high jump with an effort of 5’6” and first in the triple jump with a jump of 38’. She also placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.2, which ties the school record held by Jennifer Sutherland since 1991. Her long jump distance of 18’4” is a new indoor state meet record.

Highland coach Chip Wendt noted that, “It was very challenging for Juliette to compete in the three jumping events at the same time.”

Highland's Juliette Laracuente, who won all three jumping events at the Indoor State Track and Field Championship meet on March 5, is pictured above. Pictured with her are coaches Mike Ryder (left) and Chip Wendt.

Information received from Chip Wendt.

