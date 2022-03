Friday, March 11

• State wrestling meet at the Jerome Schottenstein Center: Championship preliminaries and consolation round one, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

• State wrestling meet at the Jerome Schottenstein Center: Quarterfinals and consolation round two, 10 a.m.; semifinals and consolation quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

• State wrestling meet at the Jerome Schottenstein Center: Consolations, 10 a.m.; championship finals, 5 p.m.