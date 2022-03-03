Sportsman’s Expo being held this month

Deer scoring and a trophy deer contest will again be part of the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, March 18-20 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

The Buckeye Big Buck Club will be present on each day of the Expo to receive and score deer. The scoring system used will be Boone & Crockett. Awards for the trophy deer contest will be presented on Sunday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to be back in Columbus and to have deer scoring and the trophy deer contest again this year,” said Chris O’Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events. “The Buckeye Big Buck Club always does a great job of scoring and we are fortunate to work with them. It’s been a few years since we’ve had the Ohio Expo and we are anticipating that there will be a very large contingent of deer brought to be scored and to enter the contest.”

Attendees who bring a trophy deer to be scored in the Trophy Deer Contest will receive their deer’s official score, be able to show off their deer and compete for an award.

Deer Scoring Hours:

Friday, March 18 – noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 – 9 a.m. to noon

For more information on the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo as well as to buy discount tickets in advance online, visit openseasonsportsmansexpo.com .

The Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Leaf Filter.

Information received from Tony Veneziano.

