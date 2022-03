Mount Gilead graduate Allison Johnson won a Big Ten title at the conference’s indoor track and field championships.

Johnson, a freshman for the Nittany Lions, took first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.18 as her team placed third overall in the meet.

As a result of her championship, Johnson was named to the first team when the Big Ten announced its Women’s Indoor Track and Field All-Big Ten honorees.

Information received from Penn State University and the Big Ten.

