Northmor girls move on in playoffs

Northmor advanced through sectionals to districts at home Saturday when the Lady Knights hosted Granville Christian Academy.

In winning 67-39, the 12-10 Northmor team only led 18-15 after the first quarter, but dominated the second period in going up by a 40-24 count. They would lead 58-28 at the end of the third quarter and maintain a large lead the rest of the way in moving on in the tournament.

Highland Scots

Highland finished its girls’ basketball season with an 8-15 record after falling in their Division II sectional contest at Bexley by a 49-32 margin.

The Lions earned the win behind a strong first half. They led 19-7 after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 34-8 score at the half. Highland rallied to take the third quarter 14-6 and the Scots also held a 10-9 edge in the fourth, but they were unable to make up all of that deficit.

Emma West led Highland with 11 points.

Highland concluded its regular season with a 57-33 loss to visiting Danville on Monday night.

The game was close at the half. After falling into a 17-7 hole after the first quarter, the Scots were able to get within a 33-26 margin going into the intermission. However, they were outscored 16-2 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth as the Blue Devils pulled away.

Abby Jordan scored 11 points to lead Highland.

Lady Scots see season end

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS