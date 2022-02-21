Northmor girls win bowling sectional

The Northmor girls’ bowling team picked up a sectional championship on Saturday.

The Lady Knights had 3160 pins to beat second-place Heath by 73 pins. Kourtney Rinehart had a huge 650 series to be the meet’s individual champion, while Kahlan Ball had 458 pins and Taylor Cantrell added 437. Also, Emily Ball scored 391 and Emma Rinehart tallied 355.

Cardington also advanced to districts as a team, finishing fifth with 2956 pins. Both Sydnie Wilson and Payton Goodman rolled all three games for the Pirates, with Wilson tallying 508 pins and Goodman finishing with 466.

Highland was 14th with 2719 pins, with Kelsey Munday earning an individual berth at districts after finishing 24th overall with 441 pins. Also bowling for the Scots were Ryleigh Dewart (401), Faith Stewart (400), Joleigh Burson (382) and Page Elswick (368).

Mount Gilead finished 20th with 2494 pins on the day. Ashleah Levings took 37th place with 417 pins to make it to districts as an individual. Also competing were Mikayla Meyer (364), Kyndra Irwin (350), Tiernan Santos (346) and Sam Sellers (311).

All four Morrow County boys’ bowling teams advanced through sectionals to districts on Friday.

Competing at HP Lanes in Columbus, Cardington placed eighth, Highland was ninth, Northmor ran 10th and Mount Gilead was 11th. The top 12 teams all moved on.

The Pirates were led by Silas Horton, who had a three-game series of 566. Zane Everly scored 548 for his three games, while Tyler Rose added 478 pins as the team mustered a total of 3463.

Highland had 3461 pins. The team was led by James Blaney’s three-game total of 579. Trevor Stewart scored 530, Russell Martin contributed 488 and Jesse Reigles scored 479.

Northmor (3419 pins) was led by Cole Postell’s total of 552 pins. Kaeson Ratcliff had 491 pins, Connor Radojcsics tallied 487 and Wesley Hammond had 486.

Mount Gilead had a total of 3403 pins. Dylan Farrell scored 576 pins in the match, while Graham Sherbourne added 554. Also bowling all three games were Wyatt Irwin (495), Austin Layer (447) and Aiden Moore (380).

Six teams, two individuals advance to districts

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS