Highland wrestlers second in MOAC

The Highland wrestling team got ready for the postseason at Galion on Saturday by finishing second in the MOAC wrestling meet with 237 points — only behind Ontario’s total of 253.

The Scots had several placers in the meet, including Cody Matthews’ championship at 157 pounds. The Scot senior earned pins in all four of his matches, including one in 2:37 over Luke Schlosser of Clear Fork in the finals.

A number of Highland competitors took second place in the league meet. Brendan Lester went 3-1 at 113 pounds to place second, while Ethan Taylor finished 3-2 at 215 for that same place. Also finishing second was 285-pounder Landon Pedigo, who was 3-1 on the day.

Konner Blaney went 2-2 at 106 pounds to finish third, as did Kaden Miller at 144. Matthew Scarbury was 3-2 at 138 for third, as was Eli Grandstaff at 165. Jacob Garber (126) and, Caleb Wetzel (132) both placed fourth.

Remington Baker finished fifth at 150 pounds, as did Chandler Stevens at 175.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

