Highland splits pair of MOAC contests

Highland finished its regular season with a 9-13 record, 5-9 in MOAC play, after splitting a pair of league contests over the weekend.

On Friday, the Scots earned a 57-44 win over visiting Clear Fork thanks to a strong second half. The game was tied at eight after one quarter and the Scots were in a 17-15 hole at the half, but Highland rallied in the third to hold a 35-29 advantage. They would then outscore the Colts 22-15 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.

Jordan Bellamy’s 17 points led Highland. Rider Minnick scored 13, Garrett Fitzpatrick had 12 and Brock Church tallied eight.

Saturday saw Shelby pull away from host Highland in the second half to claim a 67-49 decision.

The Scots trailed 24-13 after the first quarter, but battled back to within a 36-29 score at the half. However, Shelby took a 20-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored the Scots 11-8 in the fourth to claim the win.

Bellamy scored 15 to pace Highland, while Minnick tallied 13 and Dane Nauman scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged 53-47 by visiting Lucas on Friday to fall to 8-14 on the season.

The Indians found themselves in a 14-9 hole after the first quarter, which Lucas increased to a 27-21 score by halftime and a 39-29 margin by the end of the third. MG outscored their guests 18-14 over the final eight minutes, but would not be able to completely erase their deficit.

Paul Butterman hit three three-pointers in scoring a team-high 13 points. Matthew Bland added 11, Carter Kennon scored nine on three three-pointers and Aaron Rodgers finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington finished its regular season with a 3-19 record after losing a Friday night game at Ridgemont by a 60-41 margin.

