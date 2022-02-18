Highland girls see season ended by Bexley

By Rob Hamilton

Highland finished its girls’ basketball season with an 8-15 record after falling in their Division II sectional contest at Bexley by a 49-32 margin.

The Lions earned the win behind a strong first half. They led 19-7 after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 34-8 score at the half. Highland rallied to take the third quarter 14-6 and the Scots also held a 10-9 edge in the fourth, but they were unable to make up all of that deficit.

Emma West led Highland with 11 points.

