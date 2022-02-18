North Union pulls away late against Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday, Northmor played evenly with host North Union for three quarters, but couldn’t keep up in the fourth quarter of a 53-36 loss.

The Wildcats held a slim lead after each of the first three periods. It was 12-9 after eight minutes of play, 25-21 at the half and 33-31 going into the fourth. However, North Union took a 20-5 advantage down the stretch to pull away for the win.

For Northmor, Max Lower tallied 10 points.

