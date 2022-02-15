Highland girls fall to Danville

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ basketball team concluded its regular season with a 57-33 loss to visiting Danville on Monday night.

The game was close at the half. After falling into a 17-7 hole after the first quarter, the 8-14 Scots were able to get within a 33-26 margin going into the intermission. However, they were outscored 16-2 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth as the Blue Devils pulled away.

Abby Jordan scored 11 points to lead Highland.

