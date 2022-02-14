KMAC holds wrestling meet

Elgin won the nine-team KMAC wrestling tournament on Saturday with a total of 179 points — 64 more than second-place Centerburg.

The Trojans were the host team for the event, which saw Mount Gilead tie Lucas for third place with 100 points, Northmor place fifth with 97 and Cardington claim ninth with 22.

While Mount Gilead didn’t win any weight classes on the day, they placed second or third in a number of them. Gabe Simpson went 2-1 in the 144-pound class to earn second place. Ashton Clark picked up wins in four of five matches to finish second at 175 pounds. At 190 pounds, Garrett George also took four of his five matches to finish second. Isaiah FIsher added a second-place finish at 285 pounds.

John Miller took third place at 157 pounds, winning by pin over Theodore Stygler of Centerburg in the consolation finals. Also, Cooper Kidwell was fourth at 165 pounds, Nick Garvey finished fourth at 215 and Jayden Ritchey placed sixth at 175.

Northmor had three champions on the day.

Cowin Becker went 4-0 at 120 pounds to earn the title at that weight class, while Bryce Cooper went 5-0 at 132 pounds to finish in first place. Also winning was Niko Christo at 165 pounds. He won his championship match by pin over Lucas’ Hunter Caltrider in 46 seconds.

Dylan Amens was fourth at 150, as were Nick Armrose at 175 and Bohdi Workman at 190. At 157 pounds, Cam Goldbach finished fifth and Cole Perkins was seventh. Colton Brammer finished fifth at 165.

Cardington had a number of wrestlers claim places. Lane Hughes (132 pounds), Austin Vails (150) and Brave Mowers (190) all finished fifth, while Cameron Tribunella (215) and Kaden Burton (285) both took sixth place.

Garrett George took second place at 190 pounds at the KMAC wrestling meet to help his Mount Gilead squad finish in a tie for third on the day. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Bryce Cooper was one of three Northmor wrestlers to earn a KMAC title on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Kaden Burton placed sixth at 285 pounds for Cardington at the KMAC wrestling meet Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

