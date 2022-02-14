Northmor girls claim KMAC tournament

The Northmor girls followed up winning the regular season KMAC title in bowling by also claiming the league tournament championship at Victory Lanes in Galion.

The Golden Knights finished with 3260 pins, while second-place Cardington had 3022. Mount Gilead was seventh with 2507.

Northmor was led by Kourtney Rinehart, who had a three-game total of 558 pins. Taylor Cantrell finished with 552 for third place and Kahlan Ball took eighth with 471 pins. Emily Ball was 20th with 373 and Emma Rinehart was 24th with 351.

For Cardington, Payton Goodman was the individual champion, tallying 597 pins to finish 39 in front of second place. Sydnie Wilson finished sixth with 497 pins.

Mount Gilead’s Mikayla Meyer finished fifth in the meet with 504 pins. Ashleah Levings took 19th with 387 pins and Sam Sellers had 363 for 23rd place.

East Knox won the boys’ meet with 3579 pins. Locally, Cardington finished fourth (3504), Northmor was sixth (3449) and Mount Gilead placed seventh (3265).

Cardington’s Silas Horton was the individual champion in the meet. He finished with a total of 639 pins to win by 43 over second place. Tyler Rose was ninth with 538 pins, while Andrew Weber had 448 pins for 24th. Also, Zane Everly rolled 445 pins to tie for 26th.

Northmor’s Cole Postell claimed second place with 596 pins, while Connor Radojcsics took 12th with 514 and Wesley Hammond finished 13th with 504. Kaeson Ratliff was 22nd with 453 pins.

Graham Sherbourne placed third for the Indians with 570 pins. Wyatt Irwin took 18th with 486 and Dylan Farrell placed 25th with 447. Austin Layer added 427 for 30th place and Aiden Moore finished with 362 for 31st.

MOAC Championships

In the weekend’s MOAC bowling championships, hosted by Victory Lanes in Galion, the Highland boys’ team finished fifth with 3191 pins, while the girls were sixth with 2449.

Leading the way for the Scot boys was Rusty Martin, who was 11th overall with a three-game total of 542. Jesse Reigles finished 13th with a total of 519 pins, while James Blaney placed 19th with 438.

Highland’s top girl was Kelsey Munday, who finished 16th with a three-game total of 391. Faith Stewart rolled 348 for her three games.

Cardington has both individual champions

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

