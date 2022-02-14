Lady Tigers qualify six for district

MANSFIELD — Galion competed in the sectional tournament at Mansfield Malabar on Feb. 12 and the Lady Tigers qualified six swimmers for the district meet.

Troi Grubbs, Adrianna Zeger, Caitlyn Karnes, Julia Conner, Miranda Stone and Ally Staats will represent Galion in the district tournament.

Grubbs won the 50 meter free with a time of 24.93 and placed second in the 1oo meter free at 54.48. Karnes swam a season best time of 1:07.99 in the 100 meter fly, which was good enough for second place.

“Troie Grubbs is seeded well to attend the State meet for a third straight year,” Galion swim coach Ted Temple said.

Conner finished seventh in the 200 medley with a season best time of 2:36.31. Also, Zeger saw a season best time of 59.78 in the 100 meter free. Stone was another swimmer that saw a season best at sectionals, this time in the 100 meter breaststroke. A time of 1:19.50 was good enough for fifth place in the district meet.

Staats swam her way to a season best time of 2:13.87 in the 200 meter freestyle.

The 200 meter relay team of Staats, Zeger, Stone and Grubbs placed fourth in the district meet with a time of 1:46.77. This same relay team placed fourth with a season best time of 3:53.71 in the 400 meter free.

Regin Kuehlman had season best times in both the 200 and 500 meter freestyle races.

On the boys side the 200 free relay team placed sixth, with a season best effort.

“I was happy with the team’s great performance at the Sectionals,”Temple said. “Swimmers achieved many good times and season best times.”

Galion girls swim team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/02/web1_GALION-GIRLS-SWIM-2021-2022.jpg Galion girls swim team.