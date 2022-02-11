Cardington girls suffer first ever KMAC loss

By Rob Hamilton

Until Thursday night, the Cardington girls had won every KMAC games played since the 2017 inception of the league. However, visiting Danville was able to outlast the Pirates that night by a 68-63 margin in double overtime to end the streak.

The Pirates (17-3, 11-1) were in a 20-10 hole after the opening period, but bounced back to tie the score at 30 going into the half and then take a 44-39 lead after three periods of play. Danville battled back in the fourth to send the game to extra time tied at 53. Both teams could only muster two points in the first overtime, but Danville was able to tally 13 in the second extra session to wind up on top by five points.

Cardington hit 13 three-pointers in the game, with both Beth Hardwick and Mikayla Linkous connecting for three. Kambry Edwards led the team with 14 points, while both Hardwick and Linkous tallied 13. Dana Bertke finished with 12.

Highland Scots

Highland led through two quarters Thursday at Clear Fork, but a third-quarter outburst by the Colts allowed them to come back for a 44-33 win.

The Scots jumped in front 11-6 after eight minutes of play and maintained that advantage at 18-13 going into the half. However, Clear Fork took a 21-9 advantage in the third to surge in front 34-27. They would finish the game by outscoring Highland 10-6 in the fourth to preserve the win.

Emma West led Highland by scoring 23 of their 33 points.

