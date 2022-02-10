Click inducted into Hall of Fame

Douglas (Doug) Click was formally inducted into the Cardington-Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony conducted by Tom Hack, the school’s athletic director.

Click, a 1961 Cardington High School graduate, earned many sports honors in three sports during his junior high and high school career, with the emphasis on football. Hack described the honors Click received in high school when he was a member of the football team coached by Harold Mercer. This team was unbeaten in two seasons and a 52-12 rout of Scioto Valley when he was a senior and scored 30 points, led to his being named Player of the Week by the Joe Hill Sports program.

Click attended Ashland University on a scholarship but injuries during his junior year ended his football career. However, he taught Industrial Arts at Ashland Junior High School for 36 years, coached girls softball with the Ashland Park System for 14 years and also coached basketball and soccer.

Click, an Ashland resident, was awarded a photo/plaque, a duplicate of which will be hung in the school’s atrium.

Click responded “I accept this award not for me, but for the guys and myself with whom I had the pleasure of playing ball. There may have been a play where there wasn’t a hole to run through but I don’t remember it. We had an offense that could score points and a defense that would not let them score.

“There is a line that I don’t live by but try to not forget and that is ‘What you do tomorrow is more important than what you did yesterday.|’ Having said that, it does seem like the older one gets, the good memories become more important and I have a lot of good memories of growing up in Cardington and being a Pirate.

“I would like to thank the Pirate fans for supporting their teams and especially the parents. Having raised two daughters who each played three sports, I know how much it takes, especially in the summer with clinics, motels, meals and gas. They will not fully understand until it is their turn. God Bless you parents.

“Thanks again for the award, thanks to Evelyn for nominating me and all of you who told me it was special.”

Unable to attend was Doug’s daughter, Kristin of St. Louis, MO. Doug’s wife, Cindy, is deceased.

Doug Click was named to the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame. Pictured are (l-r): Cardington principal Joe Mills, Kelly Click, Doug Click and Cardington athletic director Tom Hack. In the front is Doug’s granddaughter, Sophia Barrow. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/02/web1_Doug-receovomg-award-001.jpg Doug Click was named to the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame. Pictured are (l-r): Cardington principal Joe Mills, Kelly Click, Doug Click and Cardington athletic director Tom Hack. In the front is Doug’s granddaughter, Sophia Barrow. Photo by Valerie Mories

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

