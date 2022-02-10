Cardington bowlers top Mount Gilead

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s bowling teams topped Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

The girls’ match was won by the Pirates 1781-1653. Payton Goodman led Cardington with a match-high series of 444 pins. Oriana Wilson added a 318 series and Sydnie Wilson recorded 299 pins. For MG, Mikayla Meyer scored 322 and Sam Sellers finished with 291.

In the boys’ match, Cardington took a 2255-1964 decision. Tyler Ross led the way with a 437 series and Silas Horton scored 415. Also, Devonn Howard rolled 349. The Indians were led by Wyatt Irwin, who had the top series of the day with 441 pins. Graham Sherbourne rolled a 385 series and Dylan Farrell scored 362.

