Northmor girls battle back to earn win

By Rob Hamilton

Thanks to a big fourth-quarter rally, Northmor topped host Utica in a non-league girls’ basketball game on Wednesday by a 49-42 margin.

Utica held a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, which they increased to a 23-16 margin by the half and a 42-32 count going into the final period. However, Northmor scored all 17 points registered over those final eight minutes to earn the come-from-behind victory.

