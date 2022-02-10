Cardington boys edged by Ridgedale

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington couldn’t quite pull off the comeback against visiting Ridgedale on Wednesday, losing by a 48-45 margin.

The Pirates trailed 13-7 after the first quarter and the Rockets increased their lead to a 24-16 score by halftime. Cardington battled back in the third period to tie the game at 30, but would then be outscored by three points in the fourth in the closely-knit game.

