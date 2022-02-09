MG, Cardington topped in Tuesday boys’ basketball games

By Rob Hamilton

Elgin pulled away from Mount Gilead (8-12) in the fourth quarter to take a 66-44 decision on the Indians’ court Tuesday.

The Comets led 19-12 after the opening quarter, but MG trimmed a bit off their advantage to go into the half down 32-27. It was 45-42 going into the fourth period, but the Indians were held to two points over the final eight minutes, while their opponents tallied 21 to wind up on top by 22.

Matthew Bland (5) and Carter Kennon (3) combined for eight three-pointers, with Bland scoring 17 points and Kennon adding 11. Elijah Chafin finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

On Tuesday, Cardington fell to 2-16 at home after being defeated 68-55 by Northside Christian.

The Pirates trailed 17-11 after the opening period and 40-29 at the half. Northside extended their lead to a 59-40 margin by the end of the third period. While Cardington was able to take a 15-9 advantage over the final eight minutes, they were unable to erase that deficit.

