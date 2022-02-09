Third quarter costly for Highland girls

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

After two evenly-matched quarters, Highland fell to visiting River Valley by a 47-31 margin in a Tuesday night girls’ basketball game.

The Lady Scots (7-12, 4-9) were behind by a 14-5 margin after eight minutes of play, but rallied to take a 19-18 lead into the half. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get on the board in the third quarter and RV went back in front by a 30-19 score — a lead they would not relinquish.

Emma West tallied a game-high 20 points for Highland, while Brylinn Tuggle contributed nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS